Pasta Chips Are The Latest TikTok Food Trend But We’re Not Convinced

There are some food trends that just look so good, we have to try them. Dalgona coffee, with its cloud of coffee-flavored foam atop a glass of icy milk, was an immediate must-have. The wrap hack, which makes lunch and breakfast the easiest meal of the day, is now a classic recipe around these parts. And the pickled garlic snack might not be for everyone, but trust us when we say that if you sauté the garlic in oil and add it to noodles, you won’t be sorry. The latest TikTok food trend, however, has us scratching our heads. It’s pasta chips made in the air fryer, and though some claim that this is the best new snack ever, we’re not so sure.

Chips are our favorite crunchy snack. Potato chips and dip, tortilla chips and salsa, salty plantain chips – it’s hard to go wrong. So when we first heard of pasta chips, we were intrigued. But the more we saw, the more confused we got.

First off, to make the pasta chips, you first have to boil your pasta. This is already more work than we usually want to put into a snack, but if we’re hungry and already boiling pasta, why not just make cacio e pepe?

Once the pasta is cooked, you spritz it with oil, sprinkle on some seasoning, and put it in your air fryer. In the air fryer, the pasta should crisp up. You can eat the resulting chips with marinara sauce or another dip.

We’ll definitely be firing up our air fryer to give the recipe a try, but are pasta chips really better than just eating pasta, or just eating chips? Is the two-step cooking process worth it? Even Olive Garden no longer sells their much-maligned pasta chip nachos.

In the TikTok reviews we’ve seen, at least a few people were willing to be honest. As food blogger August DeWindt said in her video, “Would I eat this instead of regular chips? No.” However, she did say they had good flavor, so maybe it’s one of those recipes that’s worth trying once, even if it doesn’t become a staple.

Have you tried pasta chips?

