Martha Stewart Just Shared a 2-Ingredient Watermelon Punch Bowl Recipe That Kids & Adults Will Both Love

It happens every year. We prepare meticulously for a barbecue, summer dinner party, or family gathering, but just when we think we have all of the food and decor finished it strikes us – we forgot about drinks! We do always try to put out a big pitcher of iced water at our soirees so everyone can stay hydrated, but what’s a party without a festive drink? Thankfully, Martha Stewart just shared an alcohol-free watermelon punch recipe that couldn’t be easier. In fact, you only need two ingredients to make this refreshing summer beverage, and to make it extra-special, Stewart shared how to turn the watermelon into a punch bowl for the ultimate presentation.

The first ingredient you can probably guess: watermelon. You’ll need a large, ripe, oblong seedless watermelon for the recipe – Stewart recommends one that tips the scales at 14 pounds.

The second? Seltzer water, chilled. You can use plain, but if you’re a fan of flavors, lime or another variety that complements watermelon could be used too.

To make the punch, cut the top third off of your watermelon, then scoop the flesh out of both pieces of the rind. Be careful with the larger part of rind – that’s what you’ll be using as your punch bowl!

Blend the cut up watermelon flesh until smooth, and strain it through a fine mesh seive or nut milk bag into a large pitcher. Refrigerate the watermelon juice, along with the plastic-wrapped rind, for about an hour.

When you’re ready to serve, simply combine your watermelon juice with the cold seltzer water, pour into the hollowed-out watermelon rind punch bowl, and serve.

It’s simple and versatile. You can add some fresh mint or frozen watermelon cubes as a garnish; you can serve straight up, or mix it with a splash of your favorite spirit or even some rosé or a chilled white wine to make a summer cocktail or spritzer.

There used to be no better way to cool down on a hot day than eating watermelon, but now, you can cool off by actually drinking watermelon, too. How cool is that?

