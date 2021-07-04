5 Ina Garten Summer Corn Recipes That’ll Be a Hit at Your Next BBQ

If there is one side dish that dominates the summer, it’s corn. As much as we love it eating it, finding ways to make it new and unique can be both stressful and difficult. Ina Garten is our go-to for innovative summer recipes that’ll seriously please a crowd. Some of our favorites include her French Potato Salad, Ribs, and Tuscan Lemon Chicken. Corn is another dish that Garten seems to have mastered. In fact, she has five delicious recipes that we couldn’t resist sharing with you. Now, you’ll have five go-to’s that’ll spice up your next family barbeque.

Related story Ina Garten Shares a Rosé Sangria Recipe That Is Sure to Compete With Her Famous Quarantine Cosmo

Chipotle Parmesan Sweet Corn

This dish is perfect for any corn lover who enjoys cheesy foods with sweet heat. We love that she adds freshly squeezed lime to this dish, making it an awesome addition to any summer meal, especially tex-mex food. Grab the recipe here.

Fresh Corn Salad

If you’re looking for a corn recipe that’s light and bright, then this is the one for you. It has fresh basil and tangy cider vinegar and crunchy red onions. We think it pairs great with fresh barbeque. This is also a beginner-level recipe making it perfect for anyone who’s a novice when it comes to cooking. Grab the recipe here.

Confetti Corn

We just have to say, we love the name of this dish. Looking for a side to brighten up your meal and bring a little bit of cheer? Then you should try this colorful recipe. We love that Garten uses onions and peppers to add some complimentary flavors to that sweet corn. This is perfect if your family is on the bigger side, seeing as the confetti corn serves six people. Grab the recipe here.

Fiesta Corn and Avocado Salad

Of the five recipes, this is probably the most involved but we think the flavor will make it totally worth it. It feels like a combination of the first three recipes with the addition of some other fun ingredients. It’s got cherry tomatoes, red onion, garlic, peppers, lime, chili pepper, and jalapeno seeds just to name a few. If you enjoy a dish with a kick this is perfect for you. We have a feeling your guests will be asking you for the recipe by the end of the night.

Sagaponack Corn Pudding

Okay, so maybe you don’t feel like enjoying a crunchy kernel. If you still want that corn flavor but would prefer a smoother dish, you should consider making Garten’s Sagaponack Corn Pudding. It looks seriously scrumptious. It’s full of ricotta cheese, milk, eggs, cornmeal, and tons of delicious ingredients. We have a feeling if you love cornbread, you’re going to love this baked creation. Grab the recipe here.

Overall, if you’re looking for a way to use up all that extra corn from your Fourth of July party, consider taking a stab at one of these Ina Garten recipes. If they’re anything like the recipes we’ve already tried from her, then we have a feeling your dinner guests are in luck.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: