Leave it to Ina Garten to gift us with another fabulous batch cocktail recipe. Last year amid quarantine, she, her quarantine cosmo cocktail, and her extra, extra large cocktail glass went viral. And now, Garten’s back with an equally as delicious cocktail recipe just in time for the Fourth of July: her Summer Rosé Sangria.

“After this past year, I like to remind myself that there is still so much to celebrate,” Garten writes. “My Summer Rosé Sangria is here to help! It’s refreshing and delicious and so easy to make. And all the fruit makes it good for you, right?”

For Garten’s Summer Rosé Sangria, you’ll need, some pomegranate juice (Garten specifically recommends Pom Wonderful), superfine sugar, Grand Marnier, Cognac (or brandy), and variety of fresh fruits, including raspberries, strawberries, and plums. Of course, you’ll also need a bottle of “good” rosé wine, and Garten’s favorite is Robert Sinskey Vineyards Vin Gris of Pinot Noir Rosé.

Making the cocktail is easy. Simply mix all of your ingredients in a large glass pitcher. Stir in all of your fruits, cover the pitcher, and chill it for a couple hours.

Once chilled, pour into a goblet filled halfway with ice. Top with fruit, and sip!

Get the full recipe for Garten’s Summer Rosé Sangria at Barefoot Contessa.

