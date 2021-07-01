Ina Garten’s French Potato Salad Is the Perfect Fourth of July Side

In search of a side to bring to or serve at your Fourth of July party this year? Look no further than Ina Garten‘s super easy to make French potato salad. It’s not only herb-loaded and features a homemade vinaigrette, but the Garten recipe also fits the holiday perfectly, featuring a mix of red and white potatoes.

For Garten’s French potato salad, you’ll need two pounds of small white and red boiling potatoes, chicken stock, and a handful of various fresh herbs, including scallions, dill, parsley, and basil leaves. And finally, you’ll need all the ingredients to make your homemade vinaigrette, one of, if not the most important elements of this dish: champagne vinegar, olive oil, and dijon mustard.

The key ingredients for a good vinaigrette are good vinegar and good olive oil,” Garten advises. “I’m going to do this is champagne vinegar but if you have good cider vinegar or white wine vinegar, it’s great. I just wouldn’t use red wine vinegar for this.”

More specifically, Garten-approved “good” vinegar and “good” olive oil include Fini Balsamic Vinegar, which is exclusively available at Williams Sonoma, and Olio Santo Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, respectively.

To make Garten’s potato salad, you’ll start by boiling the potatoes in salted water for about 20 to 30 minutes. Then, steam them, cut them, and gently toss them in the wine and chicken stock. It’s a first key step to infusing the potatoes with as much flavor as possible.

What I’m going to do while it’s still warm — this gives it so much flavor — is [add] … a nice splash of white wine — you can use a leftover one from dinner last night — and a splash of chicken stock and while the potatoes are still warm. It really gets into the potatoes,” Garten says. “You want the potatoes just to have as much flavor as possible before you start.”

Next, add the vinaigrette, followed by all of your mined and julienned herbs. Toss with salt and pepper, and serve!

Get the entire French Potato Salad recipe at Food Network.

