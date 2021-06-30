Martha Stewart’s 4-Ingredient Strawberry Daiquiris Are The Cocktail Of The Summer

Nothing beats the heat like an ice cold drink, especially if that drink has got a little kick to it. We love frozen blended cocktails for this very reason, but if we’re being honest, they often fall short. The bottled mixes tend to be full of corn syrup and artificial flavors (though we have found some great bottled margarita mixes), and when you order a frozen drink out at a bar or restaurant, it seems like they never add enough booze. The solution? Martha Stewart’s 4-ingredient strawberry daiquiris, which are the freshest-tasting frozen drinks you can imagine.

The drink recipe overall is quite simple, though there is an extra step that you can take to make it seem more special. Stewart makes a lime sugar in her food processor by combining fresh lime zest with sugar, then uses that to rim the glasses. If you don’t feel like getting your food processor dirty for this one step, though, you can just stir the two together with a fork, mashing the zest into the sugar so it releases its essential oils. Trust us, we’ve done this before when we were too lazy to deal with our food processor.

The cocktail itself is as easy as can be. Combine fresh lime juice, hulled strawberries, granulated sugar, and white rum in a blender (make sure you use a blender strong enough to crush ice) along with some ice, and blend until smooth. That’s literally it! You may need to add a little more sugar depending on the sweetness of your strawberries, so taste before serving and make any adjustments.

To serve, rub the rim of your glasses with a lime wedge, then dip the glasses in your lime zest sugar. Fill the cups with your 4-ingredient strawberry daiquiri, and you’re on your way to cooling off in the tastiest manner possible.

