Martha Stewart’s Grilled Pizza Is Perfect When It’s Too Hot To Turn On The Oven

Fall, winter, spring or summer, there’s no season when pizza isn’t at least a weekly occurence at our house (yes, including the frozen kind). Bread, melty cheese, toppings galore – it’s the perfect food. The only downside? You have to crank your oven up to the maximum heat setting if you want to get the crust cooked to perfection, with a crispy but flexible bottom and chewy, airy edges. In the summer that can make being in the kitchen unbearable – a 500 degree oven radiates a lot of heat into your home. Martha Stewart’s solution? Head outside and make your pizza on the grill.

Related story Trader Joe's Newest Cheese Tastes Just Like Garlic Bread

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

You can use a gas or charcoal grill to make this pizza, but we vastly prefer the flavor imparted by a charcoal grill. You can also find charcoal grills for a very affordable price.

Courtesy of Cuisinart.

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill $20.99 Buy now Sign Up

You’ll need to heat your grill up before you make this pizza, and oil the grill grates so your dough won’t stick. If the grill isn’t hot enough the dough won’t cook properly, so make sure you let it preheat before getting started. You should leave one side of the grill to be a cooler side, either by adjusting the gas burners on your grill, or by keeping the charcoal to one side of your grill.

Stewart offers a recipe for grilled pizza dough, though you could also use store bought (Trader Joe’s has great pizza dough).

Roll out your dough, then brush it with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Then, place the raw dough on the grill over the hottest part until it gets some char on the bottom and starts to bubble up. This will only take one or two minutes. Then, flip the dough using a heat-proof spatula (like the one in this Martha Stewart grill tool set) and repeat.

Martha Stewart Collection 3-Pc. Nylon Grilling Set $19.95 Buy now Sign Up

When the dough is cooked through on both sides, move it to the cooler side of the grill and add your toppings. Stewart opts for a simple combination of grilled asparagus, ricotta, and lemon zest, but you could go traditional with mozzarella and red sauce too. Really, the dough is just the starting point, and the toppings are where you can have some fun with it.

Once you’ve topped your dough, close the lid of your grill and let the pizza cook for a few more minutes, until the cheese is melted and the toppings are heated through.

Not only will you have a delicous pizza to feast on, but your house will also stay nice and cool since you didn’t need to use the oven.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Watch: How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet

