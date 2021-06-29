Costco’s Latest Bakery Item Is Perfect for Your Fourth of July Celebration

There is one aspect of holiday cooking that can be incredibly stressful, especially if you aren’t the most creative baker — themed desserts. Finding a dessert that will please a crowd and look cute for your event is never easy. Fourth of July is right around the corner and if you’re a busy mom like most of us, you probably haven’t even thought about what you’re going to make. If you’re looking for some last-minute and easy food items, look no further than Costco. They’ve got some great last-minute options and pre-made bakery items like their taco kit, caramel macchiato dessert, and even strawberry-filled croissants. If you’re in need of a Fourth of July showstopper then you’ll love this latest Costco find, its a strawberry swirl cake that’s super festive.

The popular Instagram account @costcohomeanddesign shared the find, writing, “All American strawberry swirl cake, need I say more?😋🍓🍰🇺🇸”

We absolutely love how this cake has red and white stripes, making it a perfect dish to bring to your potluck celebration on the 4th. Our favorite part has got to be the awesome price point. At $11.99 for a themed cake that’s baked and ready to go, it’s a total steal. This is one of the many reasons why we love our Costco Membership. It’s so convenient for when we need to grab a last-minute food item or stock up on essentials.

Head to your local Costco soon to grab this delicious-looking cake for your Fourth of July celebration. At a price point like this, we have a feeling it won’t be available for long.

