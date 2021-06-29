Trader Joe’s Newest Cheese Tastes Just Like Garlic Bread

There are three things in this world we love with all of our hearts: bread (especially if it’s one of Ina Garten’s bread recipes), cheese, and Trader Joe’s. Luckily, we can always count on TJ’s to have an amazing selection of both bread (like their Pain Au Lait) and cheese (Unexpected Cheddar is a staple ’round these parts), but their most recent product combines the two in a way we would never expect. It’s their Garlic Bread Cheese. No, not garlic cheese bread – Garlic Bread Cheese! But what is it?

Bread cheese is a firm cheese similar to halloumi or paneer. Like halloumi, it’s squeaky and firm, and can be pan-fried or grilled until it starts to get a little soft and gooey inside. It’s a typical Finnish breakfast food (they call is juustolepä and like to dip it in hot coffee, which softens it up), but Trader Joe’s has put a decidedly savory spin on this cheese with the addition of lots of garlic.

The cheese, made by cheesemakers in Wisconsin, is coated in garlic powder once it’s set, then baked until it gets a toasty, bubbly brown exterior that’s packed with flavor.

Trader Joe’s recommends heating the cheese up, then dunking it in warm marinara sauce instead of coffee. It’s basically a gluten-free, low-carb mozzarella stick, and you’ll be hard pressed to not devour the entire block in one go.

We also love the idea of using the Garlic Bread Cheese as a protein-rich meatless meal addition. Toast it up in a skillet, put it on the grill, or air fry it, then use it to top salads, stuff it into pitas with plenty of fresh veggies, or coat it in Everything But the Bagel Seasoning before pan-frying and cut it into cubes for the tastiest soup crouton of all time. Any way you slice it (literally), this Garlic Bread Cheese will become one of your new favorite ingredients.

You can get Trader Joe’s Garlic Bread Cheese in stores for a limited time for $3.99.

