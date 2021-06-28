Look, some time’s you’re craving food that’s totally not in season and that’s okay. There are a ton of ways to turn your year-round favorites into seasonal must-haves. Example? Martha Stewart’s latest recipe. If you love cooking as much as we do, then you’ve probably tried some of Martha Stewart’s recipes before. Our favorites include her grazing board, rice salad, and even her grilled skirt steak salad but she just dropped a new recipe that’s perfect for any soup lover who wants to enjoy the dish even in the heat of summer. It’s a corn soup and it’s served cold.

Stewart shared the find on Instagram writing, “While soup isn’t normally our go-to on a hot summer day, this creamy corn soup is served cold. It’s a refreshing comfort food that can be enjoyed as a light appetizer or lunch. Garnish with a few raw corn kernels and a grind of coarse black pepper for a hint at what flavors await.”

Cold soup isn’t anything new (I mean, who doesn’t love a big bowl of gazpacho) but this is the first time we’ve seen a corn-based soup served chilled. The ingredient list is what’s really gotten our attention. Onion, garlic, bacon, corn, and sour cream are just a few of the delicious ingredients. Our favorite part? This dish takes under two hours to make, making it perfect for those days you have a little extra time to cook something special. We have a feeling the extra labor of love will make this dish a family favorite. If you love trying out new recipes like this one, consider subscribing to Martha Stewart Living Magazine, it’s full of some pretty awesome dishes that we think your whole family will enjoy.

If you feel like spicing things up this weekend, consider making this cold corn soup. It will probably surprise your guests but with flavors like this, we have a feeling they’ll fall in love with the unique dish.

Check out Martha Stewart’s Corn Soup with Tomato Bacon Toasts.

