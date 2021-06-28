Nothing hits the spot like a cold drink when the weather is unbearably hot outside, but it’s an unfortunate fact that alcohol dehydrates you. That means that when the temps really skyrocket and you’re struggling through a heat wave, it might be wise to leave the hard seltzer and canned cocktails in the fridge and to cool off with a virgin drink instead. Our vote? Jamie Oliver just posted an alcohol-free “English garden mocktail” that’s basically a virgin Pimm’s cup, and it’s loaded with refreshing ingredients to help you beat the heat, no alcohol needed.

Pimm’s Cup is a classic British summertime cocktail made with Pimm’s, an herbal gin liqueur, along with ginger ale, lemon juice, and garnishes of cucumber, strawberries, lemon, and mint. Jamie Oliver’s recipe skips the alcohol and the soda for a healthier and even more hydrating drink, but keeps the refreshing garnishes of the original.

To make his version of this iconic beverage, Oliver adds the juice of an orange to a large glass pitcher with thick slices of lemon, cucumber, strawberries, and an orange, adding some fresh mint leaves for a nice herbal note. Then, he gives the drink a kick that it might be otherwise missing without the Pimm’s by adding a splash of balsamic vinegar and apple cider vinegar. It might sound a little strange, but once the ingredients meld together you won’t even know that’s what’s giving the drink it’s tangy flavor.

Lemonade and sparkling water round out the drink, along with plenty of ice.

Serve your virgin Pimm’s cup with a garnish of English cucumber spears, mint sprigs, and sliced fruits.

If you want to make the drink ahead of time, you can fill the pitcher with everything but the sparkling water and lemonade. Then, add those two ingredients right before you’re ready to serve, giving the pitcher a good stir before pouring the drink into glasses.

Jamie Oliver’s virgin Pimm’s cup recipe is fizzy, cold, filled with fruit and herbs, and just what you want to drink when the thermometer is in the red.

