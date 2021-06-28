Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared An Authentic Gelato Recipe That Tastes Just Like Nutella

As soon as the thermostat soars past 90 degrees, we’re loathe to eat anything that isn’t at the very least cold, but in the best case scenario, totally frozen (especially our cocktails). Yes, that means that we spend much of the summer months downing Otter pops, frozen grapes, and ice cream as though they were the only items on the food pyramid. But this summer, we’re switching things up…by adding gelato to the mix! Thanks to this chocolate hazelnut recipe from Giada De Laurentiis (or is it Gelato De Laurentiis?) that tastes just like Nutella, we’re going to be feasting on this sweet frozen Italian treat all season long.

We also love that most of the time spent on this recipe is inactive time, meaning you can sit in front of the AC in your sports bra and comfiest shorts while your freezer does all the hard work for you.

The base of the gelato is a custard ice cream base, made with milk, cream, sugar, egg yolks, and vanilla. Then, a generous dose of Nutella is added to the mix for that rich chocolate-hazelnut flavor. However, De Laurentiis says you can swap it out for peanut butter or almond butter if you desire, and we think that some Trader Joe’s speculoos cookie butter would take this to the next level, too. Pistachio butter, honey, and toasted pistachios with a splash of rose water would also be divine – basically, you can use this ice cream base recipe as a jumping off point for tons of different flavor combinations, so you can eat gelato all summer long without getting bored. Not that we were ever seriously concerned that would happen, because, well, it’s gelato!

A garnish of toasted hazelnuts finishes off De Laurentiis’ Nutella gelato, adding an extra nutty crunch to each bite. It’s the perfect summer fare, and you’ll feel transported to a sunny street in Rome as you enjoy your frozen treat.

You will need an ice cream maker for this recipe, but the good news is, you can find an affordable and easy-to-use machine online. We like this Cuisinart model for being dependable, relatively compact, and not too pricey.

And, once you’ve got one, there’s literally nothing stopping you from making this Nutella gelato recipe whenver you feel like it!

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

