This Secret Costco-Alternative Store Is Selling Martha Stewart’s Best Summer Wines for a Bargain

Back in 2017, Martha Stewart launched what would soon become a popular online wine shop, Martha Stewart Wine Co., where wine drinkers could not only browse Stewart’s carefully curated collection of wines but also become a member of the Martha Stewart Wine Co. Wine Club. And while the membership is available for a great price — about $160 for 12 Stewart-selected wines delivered every 12 weeks — some might not want to commit to a membership. That’s where Boxed comes in to play. At Boxed, a wholesale retailer that’s been dubbed the “Costco for Millennials,” you can buy a case of Stewart’s wines for an even lower price.

Related story Now's Your Chance to Get a Subscription to Martha Stewart Living for $1

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Boxed sells Stewart’s hand-selected collection of wines in two sizes: a half case of six bottles and a full 12-pack. Currently, they have Stewart’s Summer Selections, which include her favorite whites. And for a limited time, you can snag a six-pack, which usually retails for $147.94, for nearly 40 percent off.

Martha Stewart Summer Selections Whites Half Case $89.99 Buy now Sign Up

As for the 12-pack, which is originally $295.88, you can purchase it from Boxed for nearly half off.

Martha Stewart Summer Selections Whites Case $149.99 Buy now Sign Up

In the pack, Stewart’s picks include the 2019 Cantina di Solopaca Greco D.O.P., a dry white wine hailing from Campania in Southern Italy; 2018 Treehaven Lane Chardonnay, a fruity, dry, medium-bodied Chardonnay from California; 2019 Marquis de Bacalon Bordeaux Blanc, also fruity but with a hint of citrus; 2019 Pierofosco Toscana Rosé I.G.T., “developed in the 3,000 year old wine region of Tuscany, Italy”; 2019 Finca Los Olmos Selección Especial Torrontes, described as “sweetly perfumed” with a “floral bouquet of chamomile and rose” from Argentina; and 2019 Belfiore Chardonnay Trevenezie I.G.T., featuring notes of green apple and lemon.

Salut!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: