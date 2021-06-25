Giada De Laurentiis’ 20-Minute Caprese Frittata Is Perfect for Brunch This Weekend

For brunch this weekend, may we recommend making a frittata? And not just any frittata, Giada De Laurentiis‘ very Italian, Vegas-popular frittata, her Caprese Frittata. Not only does it pair perfectly with your mimosa, but it’s also super easy to make.

“Big time brunch goals: this fluffy caprese frittata (inspired by the one at @giadavegas!),” De Laurentiis writes. “The perfect mimosa companion for the weekend ahead.”

For De Laurentiis’ Caprese Frittata recipe, you’ll need all the Italian cuisine must-haves, including cherry tomatoes and basil leaves and mozzarella cheese and slices of Prosciutto di Parma. Pull out the kosher salt and extra virgin olive oil from the pantry; and grab more than a half-dozen eggs and the heavy cream from the fridge — they’ll need to reach room temperature before cooking.

“It might seem a little strange, but don’t skip out on the heavy cream! It ensures that the eggs stay moist and fluffy, plus it adds some richness,” De Laurentiis explains.

To start, you’ll heat up an 8-inch ovenproof, nonstick skillet. If you don’t have one, we highly recommend getting yourself a HexClad; it’s ticks all the boxes and it’s an Oprah favorite.

Once heated, add olive oil, tomatoes and salt and cook until the tomatoes are soft. Next, pour in your egg mixture, which includes heavy cream and basil, and cook for a couple minutes. Place the entire pan under the broiler for about five minutes. Once cooked, garnish with your prosciutto slices and tomatoes and, if you want them, micro basil.

And voila! The best and easiest frittata — De Laurentiis style.

Get the full Caprese Frittata at De Laurentiis’ website, Giadzy.

