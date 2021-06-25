Curtis Stone’s Loaded Potato Salad Is the Potluck Side You Need for BBQ Season

The sun is out, we’ve got our short shorts on and now that social gatherings are a thing again, we’re bound to find ourselves at a backyard BBQ or two over the next few months. If you’ve been assigned the all-important duty of bringing the potato salad to the BBQ, you are truly in luck because we just spotted a crowd-pleasing potato salad recipe that is guaranteed to impress everyone at the party. The recipe comes from none other than the famous chef Curtis Stone and his creation combines all the mouthwatering flavor of a baked potato into one easy-to-make salad.

Stone recently shared the recipe on an episode of the Rachael Ray Show where he demonstrated just how easy it is to make this dish. It starts just like any other potato salad by boiling potatoes in water, then soaking them in a boiling mixture of chicken broth, shallots, pickles and capers. After it’s cooled and the potatoes have soaked up all of the chicken broth, you add some mayo, parsley and lots and lots of bacon. That’s all there is to it!

“It’s best when served warm, but can be made up to eight hours ahead, covered and refrigerated,” Rachael Ray writes in her Instagram post. We love the ease of this dish but the fact that you can prepare it beforehand and leave it in the fridge until you’re ready to serve it is a huge bonus and leaves you with more time to prepare other dishes.

You can get the full recipe from Rachael Ray.

