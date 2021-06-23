If you’ve been looking for a way to mix up your morning cup, look no further than a recommendation from not only Oprah but Meghan Markle too. ICYMI, Markle gifted Oprah a basket of good-for-you superfood lattes from Clevr Blends last holiday—and Oprah raved about the gift on Instagram. So naturally, we had to give these mood-boosting drinks a try—and yep, they’re just as tasty as Oprah said. And to celebrate the Summer Solstice, Clevr Blends is having a rare sale, so time to stock up!

Image: Clevr Blends.

Now through June 24th, you can save 15% off all the Clevr Blends lattes and up to 25% off bundles. The single latte packs are on sale for $23.80 (originally $28), and make 10-14 servings. To whip them up, simply add the recommended amount to water or your choice of milk, blend with a frother (you’ll want to get Clevr Blend’s genius USB-rechargeable one—it’s also on sale!), and you’ve got a luxe instant latte in seconds.

You can choose from the Chai, Matcha, Coffee, Golden, or Rose Cacao (which is limited edition so you really gotta grab it while you can). These lattes are packed with adaptogens, probiotics, and other mood-boosting ingredients that’ll transform the way you wake up in the morning—or how you get over your mid-day slump. They’re even made with oat milk, which gives them a super creamy consistency.

Image: Clevr Blends.

I personally made the switch to Clevr Blends from my morning cup of of coffee a couple months ago (okay, I still drink the occasional cold brew), and they’ve seriously helped me start my days on a more positive note. But if you absolutely need coffee, Clevr Blends has a coffee superfood latte so you can get your fix but with some added benefits.

Image: Clevr Blends.

Want to try them all? You can get $18 off the entire line during the sale too!

Hurry, you’ve only got two days left to stock up on these barista-worthy drinks for less! Here’s to hoping drinking them will help us feel like Oprah and Meghan Markle too? We can only dream!

