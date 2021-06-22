This Trending Disney Cookbook Reveals 50 of The Parks’ Secret Recipes

Nothing makes you feel like a kid again quite as much as going to Disneyland or Disneyworld for the day and eating all of your meals there. When you’re at the parks, it seems totally reasonable to have a giant smoked turkey leg for breakfast, a Dole Whip for lunch, and a Mickey soft pretzel for dinner. But living life like a kid again doesn’t have to stay at the parks. That’s because there’s a new Disney-inspired recipes cookbook out that’s trending on Amazon, and it reveals 50 “secret recipes” from the Disney parks that you can now make at home.

The Delish Loves Disney cookbook comes in the form of an easy-to-read magazine filled with bold color photography and select recipes from the Disney parks that have never been published before. Whether the treats you’re craving are from Downtown Disney or one of the hotels, Magic Kingdom Park, Disney California Adventure, or a different Disney park location, chances are there’s a recipe in here for you.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll drool over recipes like Maple Bacon Whoopie Pies, the iconic Dole Whip, White Chocolate Peppermint Bars, or the grandiose Kitchen Sink Sundae that’s topped with, well, pretty much everything.

Lovers of the savory side of life will find themselves hungry for a plate of Totchos like those served at Woody’s Lunch Box, a Curry Sausage Corn Dog like the ones at Animal Kingdom, or even some Plant-Based Meatballs like the ones you can find in the Magic Kingdom Park.

Whether you buy the Delish Loves Disney special-edition magazine cookbook for yourself or a friend who’s a huge Disney fan, it’ll bring some of that Disney magic to the kitchen and make everyone eating these treats feel like a kid again.

