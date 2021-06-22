Costco Is Selling a Dupe of This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe’s Frozen Item

If you’re a fan of Trader Joe’s products and also have a Costco Membership, you’re in luck. As you may have seen by now, Costco and Aldi have both started carrying some products very similar to TJ’s favorites like Costco’s chile-lime seasoning, Aldi’s everything but the bagel goat cheese and even everything crusted cod. The latest Costco product we are obsessed with is a dupe for Trader Joe’s frozen mandarin chicken, which won their Customer Choice Awards this year.

We think if it tastes anything like the delicious original, then it is totally worth trying. The popular Instagram account @costcobuys shared the find writing, “Orange chicken from Costco is a really good quick, tasty meal!😋 It’s ready in 20 minutes and comes with 4.1lbs for $13.99!”

Four pounds of chicken for under 15 dollars is a total steal in our eyes. Think about how many awesome meals you could get out of that. Our favorite part has got to be that it only takes 20 minutes to make. Having frozen meals like this in your freezer can seriously save you on those busy, activity-packed days. We think this would taste incredible in the air fryer and we have a feeling even your picky eaters will enjoy it. What’s not to love about a sauced-up chicken bite?

Definitely consider purchasing this on your next Costco run. At such a low price, we have a feeling it’ll be gone soon so definitely run, don’t walk, to your local store to get your hands on this. We sure know we will.

