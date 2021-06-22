Serve Martha Stewart’s Grilled-Steak Salad On Nights It’s Just Too Hot

Summer is awesome…until it’s not. We’ve all had days where we are sick of that scorching heat and honestly have no motivation to do anything — especially trying to plan a dinner everyone will like. If you enjoy grilling and cooking last-minute dishes, then we’ve got the perfect recipe for you (and don’t worry, it won’t make you overheat). Martha Stewart is the queen of dinner — just look at her glazed pork chops, rice salad , or her shrimp fajitas with grilled pineapple. Her latest? A grilled skirt-steak salad that will keep you cool this summer season.

Stewart shared her creation on Instagram, writing, “Some dishes are so adjustable, they’re more a concept than a recipe. Exhibit A: Our grilled-steak salad. The trick is to drizzle on a little vinaigrette when it comes off the heat, giving the meat a savory brightness.”

Our favorite part about this dish is that you grill all the veggies together, saving so much time. “You’ll grill corn and onion at the same time, because why not? You’ve already got the fire going, and the smokiness is delightful. Layer them with crunchy romaine, tomatoes, bell pepper, or anything else that beckons at the farm stand.” The versatility of the ingredient list is awesome and we love how you can use up those random veggies scraps lying around in your fridge. This dish will take around an hour to prep and cook and we think it looks totally worth it.

Try this salad the next time you feel like grilling, but don’t want a hot meal. Salads can be so refreshing, especially after a heat-filled day, and we think this one looks pretty darn good. We’ve already added it to our must-try list.

Check out Martha Stewart’s Grilled Skirt-Steak Salad recipe.

