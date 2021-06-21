Giada De Laurentiis Gives Her Summer Burgers an Italian Twist & It Has Our Mouths Watering

Some days you’re craving a burger and there is nothing wrong with that. If anyone knows how to create a crowd-pleasing meal in the heat of summer, it’s Giada De Laurentiis. From her delicious Italian doughnuts to her Cacciatore-style chicken Milanese and, our personal favorite, her filet mignon with goat cheese and balsamic. De Laurentiis’ latest is perfect for any burger lover looking to switch it up. They’re called pork smash burgers and they look seriously delicious.

De Laurentiis shared the creation on her @thegiadzy Instagram account, writing, “Up the ante on burgers this weekend by giving them an Italian flair with @giadadelaurentiis‘ Tuscan pork smash burgers! 🙌🙌” We just have to say, these look perfect for those beautiful summer nights when you want to eat outside with the whole family.

The ingredient list for these burgers looks mouth-watering good. Taleggio cheese, rosemary leaves, garlic, mayo, and chives just to name a few. We love that these burgers are not only topped with that delicious Italian taleggio cheese but also are coated in homemade garlic aioli. What’s not to love?

Our favorite part? They take less than 30 minutes to prep and cook, making them a perfect last-minute dinner option. This recipe makes four burgers and if you don’t have access to that fancy cheese, don’t worry. De Laurentiis says you can substitute it with brie or fontina, which is typically easier to find.

If you have any pork lovers in your household, we have a feeling they’d love this burger. Definitely consider trying these out for your next family meal. We think it’ll totally hit the spot.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Tuscan Pork Smash Burger recipe on The Giadzy.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: