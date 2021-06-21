Ina Garten Just Shared Her Foolproof Ribs Recipe & They’re Easier Than You Might Think

Nothing says “Summer!” like dinner on the grill, and there are a few recipes we turn to time and time again. Martha Stewart’s 4-ingredient grilled chicken couldn’t be easier and always comes out juicy, Giada De Laurentiis has a grilled salmon with citrus salsa that’s perfect for dinner parties, and we love the smoky flavor so much we’ve even been known to make grilled cocktails. But one thing that’s always evaded us are perfectly tender, juicy, flavorful grilled ribs. We should have known that Ina Garten would have the solution. She uses a two-part cooking method that results in perfect ribs every time, and we can’t believe how easy it is.

Related story This Instant Pot Is More Than 50 Percent Off For Amazon Prime Day

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Garten is the author of a billion cookbooks (many of which are on sale for Amazon Prime Day), has had her own incredibly sucessful cooking show, and lives in the Hamptons (beach life!), so it’s safe to say she knows a thing or two about grilling. But the secret key to her ribs isn’t the grill – it’s the oven.

To get the ribs meltingly tender, Garten slathers them in barbecue sauce (if you don’t have time to make your own, storebought is fine), then bakes them in a covered dish for about 1.5 hours. The low and slow moist heat from the oven tenderizes the ribs in a way that a standard grill just can’t.

But the ribs do benefit from the flavor of a charcoal grill. That’s why after the ribs have baked, Garten sticks them on the grill. They get cooked for about 5 minutes on each side, soaking up that smoky charcoal flavor while the barbecue sauce caramelizes, giving the ribs their iconic flavor.

The recipe only requires ribs, barbecue sauce, salt, and pepper, and is mostly hands-off. If you’ve ever suffered through tough grilled ribs or flavorless oven-baked ribs before, Ina Garten’s foolproof ribs are here to change the game, and you won’t even have to break a sweat to make them.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below:

Watch: We Tried Ina Garten’s Overnight Mac & Cheese & We Totally Get Why It Broke the Internet

