This Instant Pot Is More Than 50 Percent Off For Amazon Prime Day

Weeknight cooking is often a struggle, but there’s one tool in our arsenal that’s made it easier over the last few years: our Instant Pot. The Instant Pot is an easy-to-use electric pressure cooker. They’re way less scary than those wobbly stove-top pressure cookers your parents might have used when you were a kid, and they don’t just pressure cook – they slow cook, sautee, sous vide, make yogurt, and can even air-fry if you buy the right lid. We basically consider the Instant Pot to be as essential to our culinary lives as our microwave and Nespresso coffee maker at this point, so when we saw that the Instant Pot Duo Plus is 54 percent off for Amazon Prime Day, we knew we had to spread the word.

There are several different Instant Pot models on sale for Prime Day, but we think the 6 quart Instant Pot Duo Plus sale offers the best value.

Usually, this model is $119, but on Amazon Prime Day, you can get one for just $54.95. If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a trial today so you can take advantage of all of the Prime Day deals.

Even your favorite celebrity chefs use the Instant Pot. You can try Giada De Laurentiis’ Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore, or try one of these go-to Instant Pot recipes, featuring everything from the easiest boiled eggs ever to rotisserie-style chicken.

But you don’t always need a fancy recipe. One of our favorite Instant Pot dinners is salsa chicken – just add a package of boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs to your Instant Pot with a jar of salsa, pressure cook for 10 minutes, and you’ve got a taco filling, rice bowl topping, salad add-in – whatever you like.

The Instant Pot Duo Plus is $54.99 through the end of June 22, so if you want to try one, or upgrade from the one you got for Christmas in 2017, act fast.

