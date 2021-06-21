Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection Cookbook Is a Stunning 52% Off for Prime Day

ICYMI, cooking and entertaining icon Martha Stewart has written and published an incredible 99 books over the course of her nearly 40-year career. One of her most popular cookbooks is currently on sale for more than half off — and during Amazon’s annual two-day Prime Day sale, no less. We’re talking, of course, about Stewart’s recently published Cake Perfection cookbook, named one of the best cookbooks of the year by Food Network.

Boasting 125 recipes, Stewart’s Cake Perfection guides readers through how to flawlessly perfect the art of cakes, from tackling tiers and tortes to mastering batters and buttercreams. Flip through the pages and you’ll be greeted with stunning, exciting flavors, must-try designs, and dependable techniques. And for a limited time, you can save 52 percent.

'Martha Stewart's Cake Perfection' $13.99 on Amazon.com

“Your cakes will be Instagram-perfect and will not last very long once that first slice is cut,” Stewart says of her cookbook released in October. “I think you will enjoy all the cakes and the clear instructions in this book, and that you will wish there were something special to bake them for every week. Don’t wait, bake anyway!”

Also on sale during the Prime Day sale are Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts, a collection of more than 100 naturally sweet recipes that’s currently 53 percent off…

'Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts' $24.49 on Amazon.com

… and Martha Stewart’s Newlywed Kitchen, which boasts cozy, casual, comforting recipes ranging from quick weeknight meals to dishes perfect for big parties.

'Martha Stewart's Newlywed Kitchen' $18.93 on Amazon.com

