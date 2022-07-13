Le Creuset Cookware Is Still Up to 38 Percent Off for Prime Day & You Better Act Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The day has finally arrived: Prime Day has kicked off, and the annual two-day sale boasts millions of deals. But the sales we’re salivating over? A handful of Le Creuset cookware is currently on sale on Amazon for up to 38 percent off. Only a few Le Creuset items are on sale, so you’ll want to scoop up these deals while the products are still in stock! You can sign up for a free 30-day trial Prime membership here.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven

Available in 10 hues, this 3.5-quart cast iron sauteuse oven

is different than Le Creuset’s Dutch oven in that, instead of having straight sides, the sides are sloped and the base is rounded, making the cookware great for browning meats on the stovetop before slow braising or roasting in the oven. It’s also an easier vessel to use for recipes that require a lot of stirring. And for a limited time, you can save 20 percent.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven $239.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Le Creuset Nonstick Shallow Casserole/Braiser With Lid

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Le Creuset may be known for their enameled cast iron, but did you know they make nonstick cookware, too? We love this nonstick shallow braiser with lid.

It can go from stove top to oven (it’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees), and is like a cross between a frying pan and a sauce pan. That makes it perfect for braising — sear your meats and aromatics and simmer them in flavorful liquid all in the same pan.

Le Creuset Nonstick Shallow Casserole/Braiser With Lid $99.00 Buy now Sign Up

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Square Skillet Grill

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Featuring even heat distribution, superb heat retention, ribbed cooking surface, and ergonomic knobs and handles for easy lifting, the Signature Square Skillet Grill

can be used to sear steaks, chops, chicken, veggies, and more. Once the items are seared, you can pop this pan right into the oven to keep things warm or to continue cooking.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Square Skillet Grill $169.99 Buy now Sign Up

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven with Lid

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

This is the big mama of Dutch ovens,

with an 8-quart size that allows it to be your go-to for everything from baking up crusty loaves of artisan breads to stewing whole chickens, making a big pot of beans, and more. Right now, you can get it for 15 percent off, a rare sale for an iconic product.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven with Lid $299.95 Buy now Sign Up

But wait, there’s more! While you’re already shopping on Amazon, check out their other great Prime Day deals, including those on smart TVs, Oprah-approved products, cookbooks, and more.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

Watch: How to Clean a Le Creuset Dutch Oven

[jwplayer htOyRAMm