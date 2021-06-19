This $20 Pan Lets You Cook Three Types of Lasagna at Once—& It’s Finally Back In Stock on Amazon

When it comes to the best tips and tricks of the kitchen, there’s one instant hack that will elevate even the most novice of chef’s cooking: stocking up on quality . Ask any pro chef and they’ll list off their favorite brand-name pots and pans. Unfortunately for us, those gadgets don’t always fit into our budget. So when we saw that the lasagna pan Oprah raved about in her Favorite Things List back in 2018 was on sale at Amazon for only $20, we knew we had to add it to our cart ASAP.

Chicago Metallic Professional Lasagna Trio Pan

At first glance you might be looking at the Chicago Metallic pan and notice how much it differs from your traditional lasagna pan. So what’s so great about it? Well, the versatile pan allows users to make three different types of lasagna simultaneously. And if you’re wondering why you would ever need to make three different types of lasagna, Oprah explained it best.

“When you have a family of varying appetites, these will come in handy. All three pan sections are lasagna-noodle size—great for that gang of vegetarian, gluten-free, and carnivorous eaters,” the mogul wrote.

The dishwasher-safe pan is nonstick and crafted with aluminized steel to distribute equal heating when cooking. Plus, baking lasagna isn’t the only thing this pan is handy for. You can also make breads, cakes, casseroles and more treats.

