Skip the Sangria this Summer & Serve Bobby Flay’s Summer Punch Bowl Instead

This summer, we’re drowning in throwbacks, from Target’s ’90s-inspired coolers and to all the tie-dye clothing (we’re looking at you, Lululemon, and your tie-dye athleisure wear). Now, we have one more throwback to add to the list, courtesy of Food Network star and award-winning chef Bobby Flay. This summer, Flay is bringing an old, once-popular drink back into our lives: punch bowls. And believe us when we say, Flay’s punch bowl does not skimp on the alcohol.

“If you know me at all, you know I like classic things — sort of old-school-coming-new-again,” Flay says in his Instagram tutorial video. “So, with summer in full swing, my go-to cocktail situation this year is gonna be the punch bowl.”

First, the fun part: shopping for a punch bowl. We, personally, have our eye on Godinger’s Monterey Iridescent Punch Bowl & Ladle Set over at Nordstrom because, well, just look at it.

Monterey Iridescent Punch Bowl & Ladle Set $70

For something more affordable (and neutral), Amazon sells this Viski Footed Glass Punch Bowl for about $50. Either will work great for Flay’s Summer Punch recipe.

Viski Footed Glass Punch Bowl $51.93 on Amazon.com

For Flay’s Summer Punch, you’ll combine an entire bottle of grapefruit juice, some Campari and Aperol, about half a bottle of pomegranate juice, and — of course — alcohol. Flay chose gin, specifically The Botanist gin. Pour an entire bottle of gin into the bowl.

Like sangria, you’ll also want to toss in some fruits, including strawberries, blackberries, and lime slices.

“I like making sangrias, but punch is the American version of sangria,” Flay says.

Next, stir the punch — but it’s not time to serve yet!

Flay’s hot tip for perfectly chilled punch is to pour distilled water into a cake pan mold with some fresh fruits, and freeze it. Once frozen, carefully drop the fruit-embedded ice into the bowl. It’s what Flay calls “one of the keys to a punch.”

“The thing about punch bowls is that it’s the ultimate batch cocktail,” Flay says. “Because if you’re going to have a bunch of people at your house, you only want to make it once. You don’t want to be making a single cocktail for every single person that wants a cocktail.”

Cheers!

