Celebrate Father’s Day the Italian Way with Giada De Laurentiis’ Italian Doughnuts

How do you plan to kick off Father’s Day this year? By greeting Dad with a piping-hot mug filled to the brim with freshly brewed coffee? With a box of his favorite glazed doughnuts? Why not combine the two? This year, celebrate Father’s Day the Italian way with a batch of sugary, fried, coffee-glazed doughnuts. They’re called zeppoles, and Giada De Laurentiis‘ recipe couldn’t be easier to follow.

“In Italy, it’s traditional to celebrate Father’s Day (which is actually celebrated in March!) with sweet fried pastries,” De Laurentiis writes, “and we can get on board with that.”

For De Laurentiis’ Easy Coffee-Glazed Zeppole recipe, you’ll need a few essential baking ingredients, like unsalted butter, sugar, salt, all-purpose flour, powdered sugar, eggs and veggie oil. For the glaze, however, be sure to pick up some whipping cream, a bottle of coffee liqueur such as Kahlua, espresso powder, two chocolate bars (one for the recipe and one for you to snack on later — you’re welcome), and some raspberries.

As for tools, you’ll need a medium saucepan, a wooded spoon, a stand mixture, a medium bowl, a large heavy-bottomed saucepan, a thermometer, a small ice cream scoop, and a hand grater. If you don’t have all of these items, don’t worry; we linked to our favorite products on Amazon Prime, to ensure they’ll arrive to you on time.

Now, it’s time to bake! For the doughnuts, you’ll boil a sugar, butter and salt mixture; and once it’s removed from the heat, you’ll quickly stir flour into it until it forms a thick dough. You’ll then need to use the stand mixture to beat eggs into the mixture.

While the dough is cooling in the fridge (for about 15 minutes), you’ll make the glaze, which combines cream, Kahlua, and the espresso powder. Next, heat oil in your saucepan, drop scoops of dough into it once the oil reaches 375 degrees, and fry. Lastly, you’ll dip the doughnuts into your glaze, and then sprinkle grated chocolate over the doughnuts.

“It’s more similar to a beignet or a fritter than a traditional American doughnut,” De Laurentiis explains of zeppoles. “They’re light and airy, and impossibly delicious and addictive.” And we can get on board with that.

Get the full Easy Coffee-Glazed Zeppole recipe at Giadzy.

