Ina Garten’s Tuscan Lemon Chicken Is Perfect for an Outdoor Father’s Day BBQ Celebration

Heading outdoors to celebrate Dad this Father’s Day? If this Sunday’s plans involve grilling and sipping on an ice-cold beverage, then look no further than Ina Garten‘s grilled Tuscan Lemon Chicken — a smoky, citrusy, garlicky dish perfect for barbecuing.

Originally published in Garten’s 2008 cookbook, Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics, this Tuscan Lemon Chicken recipe requires a bit of prep before throwing the 3- to 4-pound chicken on the grill. To start, you’ll want to marinate the chicken with lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, olive oil and lemon zest marinade in a ceramic or glass dish for four hours.

Now, it’s time to grill. For this recipe, you’ll need a designated hot and cool side. You’ll start by cooking the chicken for about 15 minutes on the cool side until it’s golden brown.

“The key to cooking something like this is to make sure it’s all about the same thickness right on the grill,” Garten says on an episode of Barefoot Contessa.

Next, turn the chicken over and cook another 12 to 15 minutes or so, until the chicken is cooked through.

“The last little surprise of this recipe is grilled lemon,” Garten says. “I’m just going to put the lemon on the grill, and it gives a real smoky flavor. It’s fantastic — better than a sauce.”

Get the full recipe at Garten’s website, Barefoot Contessa.

