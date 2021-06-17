Costco Is Selling a Dessert That Tastes Like Your Favorite Starbucks Drink

When you’re craving a sweet, salty, caffeinated dessert, stock your fridge with Costco‘s indulgent and increasingly popular Emmi Caramel Macchiato Desserts. For $9.99, this Italy-based product comes with six premium, layered desserts that taste super-sweet and delicious. And the best part? They come packaged in six reusable glasses.

Spotted in this week’s top five Costco buys on the @CostcoBuys’ Tiktok, Emmi Caramel Macchiato Desserts are a decadent treat, boasting layers of plain cream mousse, caramel drizzle, and a caramel and coffee mousse. According to Costcuisine, “the mousse on the bottom tastes exactly like tiramisu mousse. The caramel in the middle is super sweet as well as the plain cream mousse on the top. These are pretty rich!”

Introduced last year to Costco stores, the Caramel Macchiato cups have since been gaining popularity among shoppers who not only love the coffee flavor (though, for some, the dessert is a little too sweet), but also love that that the glasses are reusable. Some even use them as drinking glasses for the kids, as shot glasses, and even as “mini vases, glasses, pencil holder, jewelry cleaning jar [and a] candle holder,” one Reddit user writes.

Costco sells the Caramel Macchiato Desserts in-store and via Instacart.

