Martha Stewart Just Combined Three of Our Favorite Desserts & Created The Perfect Summer Treat

Summer is here, and nothing tops off a fabulous afternoon at the pool or a tasty barbecue with all of your friends like a frozen treat. If we’re being honest, we’re happy enough with a simple ice pop, but when you really want to go above and beyond, take a page out of Martha Stewart’s book. She’s crafted a frozen summer dessert that combines three of our favorite sweet treats in one (brownies, cookies, and ice cream!) and it’s a definite crowd pleaser.

Stewart’s ice cream sandwiches are beyond delicious. The cookie part is actually a brookie, or brownie-cookie hybrid. They’re chewy and fudgy, with a crispy, crackly outside, which adds texture to the soft ice cream filling once the sandwiches are assembled.

She adds a generous amount of salt to the recipe (she recommends Jacobsen sea salt), which helps contrast and complement the other sweet flavors of the dessert.

After the brookies are baked and cooled, it’s time to fill them. You can use a variety of different ice creams, or just go with your favorite flavor.

Let the ice cream soften slightly in the fridge until it’s scoopable but not melted, and add a scoop of ice cream to half of your brookies, topping each one with another brookie.

Then, freeze your brookie ice cream sandwiches until the ice cream is firm. Otherwise, it’ll all squish out when you take a bite!

For an extra fancy treat, you can also roll the edges of the brookie ice cream sandwiches in sprinkles, mini chocolate chips, or crushed cookies before freezing them.

We’ll always have a soft spot for the traditional ice cream sandwiches we got from the ice cream truck as kids, but these chocolate sea salt brownie ice cream sandwiches from Martha Stewart take the cake.

