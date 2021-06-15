This $11 TikTok-Famous Tool Will Make Cutting Watermelon a Total Cinch This Summer

What time is is it? Watermelon time! That’s right—it’s summer, which means bring on alll the in-season fruit. While there’s nothing more satisfying than ripe watermelon (or strawberries, cantaloupe, or mango), cutting it up can be a total chore. The solution? TikTok to the rescue per usual—as seen on Amazon’s TikTok-famous section, this genius watermelon slicer will get the job done with zero fuss. If you don’t have this tool this summer, you are seriously making your life a lot harder.

Related story How to Make the Creamy Lemonade That's Going Viral on TikTok

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: YUESHICO Store.

Yueshico Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer Cutter $11.27 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This handy tool is just $11, so you’ve really got nothing to lose. TikTok user c_pow0’s video of the super satisfying tool garnered 212,000 likes, and it’s easy to see why. This watermelon slicer set includes two tools: the smart cuber and the melon baller. The first item is what we’re really stoked about, though. To use, simply glide the stainless steel tool from front to back of a watermelon half, and the little rotating windmill contraption will create the perfect cubes for snacking on. It’s so easy to use, you could do it with your eyes closed (but please, don’t do that).

And if you have kids, it’s safe to use around them. It has rounded edges and kids-safe blades. So, if your family is eating watermelon all season long, you really can’t live without this game-changing gadget. Thanks to this device, whipping up fruit salads, smoothies, or bite-size cubes has never been easier to make.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: