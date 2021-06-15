Giada De Laurentiis Just Combined Two Favorite Italian Chicken Entrees Into One Epic Dinner

Our fridge and freezer are always stocked with plenty of chicken. It’s full of protein, lean, and versatile, but we can’t be the only ones who seem to be perpetually on the hunt for exciting new chicken recipes for dinner. There’s only so many times we can eat plain grilled or sauteed chicken before getting bored. Thankfully, we can always count on Giada De Laurentiis, one of our favorite chefs and author of Eat Better, Feel Better, to inspire us. Her latest recipe, a mashup of two of our favorite Italian chicken dishes, does just that.

Giada’s Cacciatore-Style Chicken Milanese pairs a summery version of a tomato-filled cacciatore sauce with a crispy gluten-free chicken milanese cutlet. The breading uses rice flour, which gets super crispy, and crunchy, gluten-free panko breadcrumbs (though you can use regular flour and panko if that’s what you have on hand and you’re not sensitive to gluten).

The sauce is loaded with vegetables. Juicy cherry tomatoes, red onion, yellow bell pepper, and cremini mushrooms are cooked with briny capers, oregano, and red pepper flakes until softened, making a sweet, savory, salty condiment for your chicken.

Fresh basil adds a nice herbal element to the meal which, combined with all of the veggies in the sauce, feels very light and vibrant, considering that crispy fried chicken cutlets are the centerpiece of the recipe.

You can pair the cacciatore-style chicken milanese with gluten-free or regular pasta, a peppery arugula salad with shaved parmesan and lemon, or even something like mashed or roasted potatoes or rice pilaf.

However you serve it, you’ll be satisfied digging into a chicken recipe that’s actually exciting. Giada De Laurentiis saves the day yet again.

