Costco Is Selling a Huge Jar of a Seasoning That Trader Joe’s Fans Will Love

Trader Joe’s has absolutely raised the bar when it comes to seasoning blends — what with their Everything But The Bagel, Cuban Style Citrusy Garlic, and Chili Lime seasoning. Honestly, it’s hard to pick a favorite. But Costco has some pretty awesome products, too, and their latest is perfect for TJs fans: Costco is selling a seasoning that looks super similar to that Chili Lime favorite and we seriously cannot wait to try it.

The popular Instagram account @costcobuys shared the find, writing, “Spicy chili lime seasoning from @urbanaccentsspices is AMAZING for meat and veggies! 😋 It’s just $6.59 for 12.5oz!” Getting a 12-ounce jar of a spice blend for less than $7 is such a great deal, especially if it’s going to taste anywhere close to the TJ’s favorite. (Truly, this is why we love our Costco membership so much. Buying in bulk is a great way to save money and Costco has so many awesome products to choose from.)

The Urban Accents bottle says the Spicy Chili Lime blend is great on veggies and meat; we can only imagine how delicious it would taste on anything grilled. We think it’d be amazing on corn or even avocado toast. There are seriously so many ways to use it and for such a low price, why not try it?

When you find a great spice blend, do you try it on everything like us? We have a feeling this Trader Joe’s dupe is going to sell out fast, so head to your local Costco to get your hands on it.

