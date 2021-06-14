This Oven-Free Cake From Giada De Laurentiis Is Packed With Indulgent Flavors & Is so Easy To Make

We’ve all been there. You need a last-minute dessert for a party and you’re absolutely stumped on what to make. If you’re anything like us, you enjoy convenience. Our go-to for fast and easy meals is Giada De Laurentiis. She makes some seriously awesome desserts like her no-bake raspberry tiramisu, no-bake chocolate almond butter cookies, and let’s not forget about her chocolate affogato. But what if we told you that De Laurentiis’s latest recipe requires no-baking and seems like a total crowd-pleaser? It’s called Zuccotto and it’s a delicious, light Italian cake filled with chocolate and whipped cream.

De Laurentiis shared the recipe in a short video for followers of her @giadzy account, writing, “An entire beautiful cake you don’t have to turn on the oven for? We love to see it!! 🙌” This will need to be made at least three hours in advance so that it has time to chill in the fridge.

Our favorite part is that it only takes 35 minutes to assemble and cook (and three hours in the fridge to cool). The flavor combination is ultra luxurious with hints of almond, rich chocolate, and sweet, fresh whipped cream. This would be a super fun activity to do with your kids, especially as the triangle pound cake pieces have to fit into the bowl like a puzzle.

Overall, if you’re looking for a simple dish that will wow a crowd, we think De Laurentiis’ Zuccotto looks like a great option. Who doesn’t love a cake that requires absolutely no oven. We’ve added it to our list of must-try recipes and we think you should too.

