Jamie Oliver Just Shared an Avocado Toast With a Twist That’s The Perfect Meal On Hot Summer Days

Avocado toast is one of our go-to breakfasts. After all, what could be easier, tastier, and more nutritious than a simple breakfast of smashed avocado on a piece of whole grain toast? But Jamie Oliver recently posted a picture on Instagram that reminded us that avocado toast is totally more than just breakfast. With a few tasty extras, you can transform this humble morning meal into a colorful, fresh, and vibrant dish that’s the perfect dinner on those hot summer nights when it’s way too hot to turn on the oven or stand over the stove.

Related story Costco Is Selling a Dupe of Ina Garten's Favorite Cast Iron Skillet & The Price Is so Good

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

So, how do you turn this simple morning meal into an evening entree? Oliver shared a few ideas on his website, including this one, which is adapted from his book Super Food Family Classics.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Oliver starts by swapping out the bread. Rather than using plain white or whole wheat bread, the chef calls for rye bread, which is more substantial both nutritionally and flavor-wise.

Then, instead of mashing the avocado, he slices it. This allows the avo to retain some of its soft yet toothsome texture, so you can really appreciate the silky richness of the fruit itself.

To keep the toast from getting dry, Oliver spreads the bread with ricotta cheese. This also adds a nice creaminess to your toast, and brings along some extra protein, which helps the meal become dinner-worthy.

Add the sliced avocado and some sliced tomato (heirloom if you can get them) on top of the ricotta-spread rye toast, and squeeze with fresh lemon juice. The lemon brightens up the dish, and the acid also helps the avocado retain its bright green color.

Next up, salt and pepper and fresh basil, along with some toasted pine nuts round things out. The end result is a meal packed with whole grains, fresh produce, and protein, but more important? It tastes good!

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

Watch: A 5-Ingredient Grilled Pizza That’s Easier Than Ordering Takeout

