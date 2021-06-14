Martha Stewart Adds Two Secret Ingredients to Her Chocolate Chip Cookies & the Result Is Flavor Perfection

There are certain flavor combinations that are just irresistible — like sweet and sour or our personal favorite, sweet and salty. If you’re looking for delicious recipes with some awesome ingredient combinations, look no further than Martha Stewart. She is one of our go-to’s for all things dessert from her frozen sorbet meringue cake and cherry cheesecake to even her no-bake key lime cheesecake. She’s got a recipe for everyone. Surely, your whole family will fall in love with one of Stewart’s fantastic treats. Her latest is perfect for any potato chip or bacon-loving dads. Yes, you read that correctly. It’s a twist on the classic chocolate chip cookie, she calls it a bacon potato-chip chocolate cookie and it looks divine.

Stewart shared the creation on Instagram for followers, writing, “When a sweet craving comes on, Dad will be so happy to have this the MVP of chocolate chip cookies. There’s bacon, potato chips, and dark chocolate chunks inside, making these cookies salty, sweet, and totally snackable. This recipe makes 20 cookies—we won’t tell him if you keep a few for yourself.”

This would be such a fun recipe to make with your little ones for Father’s Day. It seems pretty similar to making the classic cookie, the only extra step is adding in those potato chips and bacon. Stewart has even more delicious recipes in her magazine, Martha Stewart Living and if you’re into baking we have a feeling you’ll love reading it.

We seriously think your family will love making these and enjoy seeing dad’s face when he tries this surprising flavor combo. Why not change it up every once in a while? We sure think it makes life exciting and we cannot wait to try these scrumptious-looking cookies ourselves this Father’s Day.

Check out Martha Stewart’s Bacon Potato-Chip Chocolate Cookie Recipe.

