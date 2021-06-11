Costco’s 20-Jar Spice Rack Includes 5 Years of ‘Free’ Spices & We Need One Stat

For too long I let my herbs and spices cabinet slide. That maddening section of my pantry was a chaotic mess, where I seemingly always had several bottles of paprika but no oregano when I could have sworn I just bought a refill at Target last weekend? Oh, and then there’s that fun game of How Deep Does My Cabinet Really Go?, where I find myself pulling out every herb and spice I own before I find what I actually need in the furthest, darkest corner of my pantry. That’s why, folks, if you haven’t yet caved and purchased a spice rack, including a set of jars, please do yourself a favor and buy one today. And by “one,” we, more specifically, mean Costco‘s 20 Jar Spice Rack.

Recently spotted in Costco stores, ORII’s 20 Jar Spice Rack is a must-have. It, as the name of the product suggests, includes 20 jars and a rack to help keep them organized. But what really sets this product apart from those you’d find on Amazon (like this super-popular DecoBros Spice Rack) is each jar come pre-filled with herbs and spices, like oregano, cumin, garlic, parsley, turmeric, and more. Plus, the jars include inner shaker lids — and for just $29.99, that’s an absolute steal.

ORII 20 Jar Spice Rack $29.99

But wait, there’s more.

Purchase ORII’s 20 Jar Spice Rack and you’ll also have the opportunity to get free spice refills for five years. Simply pay the shipping and handling fees, and ORII will send over your refills. According to some Costco shoppers, the shipping fees can be expensive, but if you can cover the costs, that’s one less item to pick up during your next grocery run.

What do you think? Sold? Head over to Costco and pick it up in-store, or order it from Costco’s website.

