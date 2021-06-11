Treat Dad This Father’s Day to Filet Mignon, Giada De Laurentiis Style

This Father’s Day, hold off on making that reservation for the steakhouse you’ve taken Dad to umpteen times already. Because Giada De Laurentiis has just the recipe that’ll make his mouth water: juicy, savory filet mignon topped with goat cheese crumbles and drizzled with a sweet, rich balsamic reduction. And the best part? It’ll take you just 30 minutes to make.

“Filet mignon is already a cut of meat that feels celebratory to eat, but then top it with golden brown goat cheese and a balsamic reduction? Even better,” De Laurentiis writes.

Great for beginners, De Laurentiis’ filet mignon recipe calls for just six ingredients, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen. Ingredients include balsamic vinegar, sugar, butter, ground black pepper, soft fresh goat cheese and, of course, filet mignon — more specifically, six 5- to 6-ounce, one inch-thick steaks.

Now, before you begin cooking the steaks, you’ll want to get your balsamic vinegar mixture going. Combine the vinegar with sugar in a saucepan and heat until it’s been reduced to about 1/3 cup. According to De Laurentiis’ recipe, it’ll sit on the stove for about 18 minutes — and don’t forget to stir every once in a while.

Next, it’s time to cook the steaks. But first, do you have the right pan? For steak, you’ll want a heavy, large skillet, and we recommend Lodge’s Cast Iron Skillet. It’s great for searing and you can slide it into the oven to finish off the steak-cooking process.

For medium-rare, cook each side of the salt-and-peppered steak in the butter-coated skillet for about three minutes. Once that’s done, place the steaks on a baking sheet, top with crumbled goat cheese, and broil until the cheese melts. Pull out of the oven, drizzle with your sauce, and serve!

Your at-home Father’s Day dinner has never looked so good.

Get the full Filet Mignon with Goat Cheese and Balsamic recipe at Giadzy.

