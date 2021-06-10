Giada De Laurentiis’ Hearty Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore Is the 30-Minute Weeknight Dinner You Need

Too many 30-minute Instant Pot meals? No such thing. And we found the heartiest, easiest of them all: Giada De Laurentiis‘ Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore, a rich, Italian dish both adults and kids alike will love. And this one-pot dinner studded with mushrooms and bell peppers is so simple to make, you’ll be in and out of the kitchen in just 30 minutes.

“How to get all the flavor of a slow-cooked Italian classic, with none of the laboring over a stovetop? Turn to this instant pot chicken cacciatore!” De Laurentiis writes.

To make De Laurentiis’ Chicken Cacciatore you’ll, of course, need an Instant Pot. And if you don’t have one, you’re in luck because Amazon currently has the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8 on sale ahead of their annual Prime Day sale.

Now, it’s time to gather all your ingredients, including four large chicken thighs, baby bella mushrooms, bell peppers, white wine, and tomato paste, among other spices and simple ingredients and spices.

First, you’ll season the tights with salt, dredge them in smoked paprika-seasoned flour, and sear in the Instant Pot using the sauté function. Next, add in the rest of the ingredients, and cook on high pressure for nine minutes, followed by another 10 minutes as the pressure releases naturally. It’s a super-simple process — one perfect for a busy weeknight.

“Serve over cheesy polenta or with a side of crusty bread, add a salad, and you’re all set in about 30 minutes,” De Laurentiis says.

Get the full recipe for De Laurentiis’ Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore at Giadzy.

