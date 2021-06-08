Martha Stewart Just Shared a Delicious Make-Ahead Mocktail Recipe For All Your Summer Parties

We love entertaining, and this summer already looks like it’s going to be a season full of parties and barbecues as we all bask in the glory of being able to hang out in person once again. We want to make sure all of our guests enjoy themselves, which is why we try to make sure there’s some vegan bbq food at the cookout, gluten-free dessert options and, most importantly, a non-alcoholic drink. After all, nothing’s worse than going to a party where the only non-alcoholic drink is a tepid glass of tap water. Instead, we’re going to make a big batch of Martha Stewart’s make-ahead Fizzy Fruit Punch at every gathering we host this year, and once you read how easy it is to make, you will too.

For starters, as we mentioned, you can make this punch ahead of time – up to 12 hours in advance, or at least one hour ahead (you want to give the flavors time to mingle).

The recipe calles for halved and pitted cherries, orange slices, orange juice, tart cherry juice, and a little sugar. Mix these ingredients together in a big glass pitcher, then let them sit for at least an hour, or up to 12.

Courtesy of Bottle Bottle.

When you’re ready to serve the punch to your guests, fill your pitcher about halfway with ice. Then, top it off with 24 ounces of cold seltzer water, stirring gently to combine. The result is a refreshingly fizzy punch that’s both tart and sweet, with a sophisticated flavor profile that will appeal to kids and adults alike. Also, frankly, it’s a delicious mixer, so if you have some guests who drink and some who don’t, you can put out a bottle of gin or vodka or tequila and the drinkers can customize their drinks as they like.

Stewart offers two tasty variations on the recipe, both of which sound equally delicious. There’s a strawberry, lemon, and guava version that sounds like pure sunshine in a glass, and a blackberry, lime, and passionfruit version that sounds like it would be the perfect pairing with tangy-sweet barbecue.

However you mix it up, gone are the days of offering your non-drinking guests and kids a sad glass of water or store-brand diet soda when they come over. This vibrant fruit punch is easy to make and so tasty, everyone at the party will ask for a second glass.

