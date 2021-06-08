Martha Stewart’s Show-Stopping Cherry Cheesecake Is Perfect For Your Next Summer Party

Who doesn’t love to impress their friends and family? One of our favorite ways is through cooking – whether that’s dinner or dessert, a homemade gesture always warms the heart. If you haven’t noticed, Martha Stewart is one of our go-to chefs when we’re looking for recipes that’ll impress everyone at the table. Our personal favorites include her monkey bread, no-bake key lime cheesecake, and her strawberry chiffon cake. But her latest recipe might just be our new favorite because it is a total show stopper. It’s a dome-shaped cherry cheesecake bomb and boy does it look fantastic.

Stewart shared the beautiful creation on Instagram, writing, “Four components get layered into a large mixing bowl for this frozen opus.”

Our favorite part outside of the rounded look has got to be the amazing combination of flavors, “There’s a tangy no-bake cheesecake filling made from cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk first; a crunchy blend of freeze-dried- cherry-spiked cookie crumbs, store-bought ice cream amped up with cherry syrup, and a tender round of sponge cake (made with oil, not butter, so it stays soft when chilled), Stewart writes. “After unmolding, gently pat more cherry cookie crumbs on top.”

The color the cherry crumbs and ice cream create on the outside of the cake is seriously so beautiful. We also love that the cake is made with ice cream, making it a perfect, refreshing treat in the heat of summer. If you’ve got any cherry lovers in your household, then we have a feeling they would totally be a fan of this exquisite cake. The recipe is also featured in the June issue of Martha Stewart Living magazine.

If you’re looking to spice things up and bring a fun and unique cake to your next celebration, consider trying this cherry cheesecake out for yourselves. We’ve added it to our list of must-try recipes.

Get the full recipe from Martha Stewart.

