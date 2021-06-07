Martha Stewart’s No Bake Key Lime Cheesecake Is the Ultimate Beginner’s Dessert

Everyone has something in the kitchen they struggle with. If birthdays and celebrations come around and the thought of baking gives you a massive headache, we just have to say, we can totally relate. Baking is a science and it requires lots of practice. But if you’re looking for some easy desserts that will surely impress without adding more stress into your life, look no further than Martha Stewart. She’s our queen of baking with some awesome recipes like her strawberry chiffon cake, monkey bread, and coconut-pineapple loaf cake. Her latest is for the ultimate non-baker, a key lime cheesecake that requires no baking at all.

Stewart shared the recipe with followers on Instagram writing, “No-bake cheesecake recipes are generally popular because they’re so easy to prepare and are truly the ultimate make-ahead dessert, but this one has some extra-special flavors that take it to the next level.”

She went on to share the delicious ingredient list, “In this recipe, cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk are mixed together until they’re super fluffy. Then the juice and zest of key limes and vanilla extract are added to the creamy mixture and the whole thing chills over a graham cracker crust for at least 12 hours. When dessert time comes around, all you need to do is garnish with fresh lime zest, cut a slice, grab a fork, and dig in.” Doesn’t that sound delicious, easy, and super satisfying? It looks like the perfect summer treat to us. If you’re looking for more scrumptious recipes, check out Martha Stewart Living magazine here.

If you’ve got any key lime pie lovers in your household, this looks like a super easy alternative and just as delicious. It would be super fun to make with the kids. Maybe even try this one for your next potluck. As simple as it is, how could we not make it for ourselves?

Get Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Key Lime Cheesecake recipe here.

