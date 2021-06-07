Costco Is Selling a Surprisingly Affordable Wine Sampler & It’s the Perfect Father’s Day Gift

Father’s Day is almost here, and we don’t know what it is about this holiday, but it always feels like we’re scrambling to find the perfect gift for our dads up to the last minute. That’s where Costco comes in. We already loaded our cart with their “Hot Sauce Challenge,” a spicy sampler for Dads who can demolish any sauce and any Scoville rating, and now, we’ve heard about another great find. It’s the Costco summer wine sampler, and it’s surprisingly affordable.

If your Dad is a casual wine drinker or a general summertime fun-haver, this is a perfect gift. Each Costco summer wine sampler comes with a dozen 375ml bottles of wine. According to the package, that includes five white wines, three red wines, and three rosé wines. They’re mostly Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish wines, including interesting varities your Dad might not have tried before, like Spanish Macabeo white wine. Pair the sampler with an electric corkscrew wine opener and you might just win Father’s Day…not that getting Dad the best present out of all of your siblings is a competition or anything. (Okay, it is, and we want you to win.)

The Costco 12 bottle summer wine sampler is $49.99 for Costco members according to the Instagram account CostcoHotFinds, though prices seem to vary. Commentors on one video said that it was $79.99 in Ohio and $59.99 in Chicago.

That being said, even $79.99 is a great price for a box of 12 wines that’ll put a smile on Dad’s face this Father’s Day! Pair with a Costco cheese flight and set up a wine and cheese night with dear old Dad if you really want to sweeten the deal. 12 wine samples for $49.99 is great, but time spent together is absolutely priceless.

