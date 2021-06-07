Jamie Oliver & Giada De Laurentiis Just Dropped Summery Ice Pop Recipes Kids & Adults Will Love

Summer always catches us off guard. One day we’re wearing our fluffiest cardigan and clutching a warm mug of coffee, trying to stay warm on a cool spring morning, and then the next we’re cutting our t-shirts into crop tops, standing in front of the fan, and craving everything icy, cold, and sweet. Nothing beats the heat like an ice pop, and they’re pretty easy to make, meaning as soon as summer really hits, we start freezing these treats. It seems that even celebrity chefs are thinking along the same lines, because Giada De Laurentiis and Jamie Oliver both just shared recipes for fun summer ice pops that the whole family will love, and we’re definitely making them for our next bbq.

First up are De Laurentiis’ “Ladybug Popsicles.” Essentially, these are strawberry-orange popsicles sweetened with honey, but they also have a fun surprise inside. Dotting the pink pops like the spots on a ladybug are blueberries, which add nutrition and a fun aesthetic to these fruit pops.

Even better? You can make them in ice cube trays, so you don’t have to worry about digging through your cabinets to find the wayward novelty popsicle molds you were given for Christmas in 2017. Or is that just us?

Courtesy of Zalik.

Next are Jamie Oliver’s piña colada ice lollies. These frozen treats can be made with alcohol if you choose, but they can easily be made without, too. And, yes, you can make them in regular popsicle molds if you have them, rather than an ice cube tray. Fancy!

Half of a freshly chopped pineapple goes into the blender to make these baddies, along with some coconut cream, honey, and lime juice. Then, you can add either coconut rum or coconut water, depending on who you’re serving.

Courtesy of Tovolo.

The end results? Ice pops that are far superior to anything you can find in the freezer aisle of your grocery store, and customizeable at that. Whether you’re serving these to a group of adults at a summer dinner party or giving them out to the kids after running around in the hot sun all day, they’re bound to be a hit.

