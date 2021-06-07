Martha Stewart’s Asian-Inspired Pork Chop Meal Is Perfect For Grilling Out

If there’s one thing we do in the summer, it’s grill out for friends and family. We think cooking an outdoor meal with your family is a great way to bond. We also love utilizing the grill and the beautiful weather because it gets the kids outside and the family all together in one place. We understand those busy weeknights during the school months where gathering everyone to eat at the same time feels impossible but we love taking advantage of that extra time at home with the littles each summer to cook some delicious food together. Martha Stewart is our summertime recipe go-to, I mean just look at her grill-ready fajitas, one-skillet baked potato casserole, and one-pot brothy orzo pork meatballs! But her latest recipe might just be our favorite because it’s Asian-inspired and so easy to grill.

Stewart shared the recipe for her glazed pork chops with blistered shishitos on her Instagram, writing, “This delicious dinner embraces the open flame, pork chops are brushed with a simple glaze of hoisin and chili sauce then grilled them to caramelized perfection. Steamed rice, shredded cabbage, blistered shishito peppers, and a drizzle of sesame-ginger dressing round out the meal.” This flavor combination already has our mouths watering. The spicy chili sauce seems like it would compliment that salty and sweet hoisin so well. We also love that the pork is paired with veggies and rice — a pretty awesome dinner combo if you ask us.

This is an awesome dish to make on those nights when you procrastinate on what to make for dinner. It only takes 30 minutes to prep and 20 to cook, meaning you can have dinner on the table in less than an hour. We think all of our busy moms can agree that’s music to your ears.

This recipe and many others can be found in Martha Stewart’s magazine.

We think these glazed pork chops look delicious. We’ve added them to our running list of Martha Stewart’s must-try creations. If you’re looking for a potential crowd-pleasing meal, look no further than these glazed pork chops. We have a feeling they taste just as good as they look.

Get Martha Stewart’s Glazed Pork Chops & Blistered Shishitos recipe here.

