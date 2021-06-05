Target’s Selling the Cutest Vibrant Igloo Coolers

With “Vax Girl Summer” looming just around the corner, I simply can’t stop myself from daydreaming of beautiful beach days ahead. The same goes for idyllic park days, perhaps even sidewalk days? Really, whichever [outdoor location] day allows me to lounge in the sun with a cold, crisp beverage perpetually glued to my hand. At this point, a fire escape, or dangling out the window, will do just fine. (Please, don’t try that last one at home.)

This brings me to my next, equally important point: My die-hard desire to bask specifically in the sun rays presents a problem when it comes to maintaining a crisp climate for future frosty refreshments. The last thing anyone wants whilst sun-tanning and/or lounging is to lean in for a big sip of an unexpectedly lukewarm libation. Well, fortunately for all of us, Target has saved the day (as it often does). Behold: These quirky coolers that are not just a summer refreshment requirement, but also, exceptionally cute!

“Keep those summer snacks/drinks cool with @igloocoolers,” @targetdoesitagain captioned their post of my new favorite summer staple (talk about an appropriate username).

Listed for $29.99 at Target, these charming coolers are not just adorable, but affordable too — considering they hold, and control the climate of, 16 shopping quarts worth of drinks and snacks — and you can use them for years to come! We wean summertime sustainable.

This retro colorway is perfect for all of us ’80s babies.

Sunshine Yellow Cooler $29.99

Or if you prefer cooler colors, the cooler is also available in this fresh mint shade.

Mint Cooler $29.99

And if you want to add a bit of the tropics to your cooler, Igloo is also offering this fun print.

Sunshine Cooler $29.99

Plus, if you ask me, ensuring your summer libations don’t go lukewarm is priceless.

You can shop the entire collection on Target’s website.

