Jamie Oliver Just Gave Picnic-Favorite Potato Salad a Whole New Spin

Summer is the season of so many wonderful things: Pool parties, beach days, summertime love… But one of our favorite (and underappreciated) summer staples is actually the picnic! Simple yet iconic, a plentiful picnic is always sure to please, whether you’re noshing at your local park, on a hiking trail, or in the comfort of your very own backyard. You really can’t go wrong when you opt for a picnic — especially when you’re serving up a fan favorite like potato salad. And mixing it with pickles. Now, British chef Jamie Oliver has shared a potato salad recipe that puts a whole new spin on the picnic and BBQ favorite: Roast new potato and pickle salad.

Yes, really. Hear us out: Oliver, a fellow potato enthusiast and actual chef who knows what he’s doing, is serving up some picnic-themed (or at least, al fresco) meal planning on his Instagram this week, and the cookbook author blessed us with a potato-pickle crossover we now can’t stop thinking about. Watch as Oliver shares his personal spins on a plethora of picnic classics, including the potato salad and pickle hybrid.

“Sharing some of my favourite mid-week meals you can enjoy alfresco while we’re enjoying these long, sunny days!” Oliver captioned the post, which also features videos and photos of his takes on several picnic snacks like linguine, coleslaw, kebabs, tacos, and even a frittata.

While all of that is well and good (and yummy), our hearts (and stomachs) remain soundly set on Oliver’s roast new potato and pickle salad.

Head to jamieoliver.com for the full recipe. Enjoy!