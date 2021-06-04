Summer Calls for Frose & Giada De Laurentiis Has Just the Recipe

When a hard seltzer just won’t cut it, reach instead for a cool glass of frozen rosé — or, frose. These frosty, fruity alcoholic slushies are not only the ultimate summer cocktail, but they’re incredibly easy to make — especially if you follow Giada De Laurentiis‘ strawberry frose recipe.

“Make any day feel like summer with this strawberry frosé,” De Laurentiis writes.

To make Frose, the Giadzy Way, you’ll need a few simple ingredients, like strawberries and sugar, as well as your go-to bottle of dry rose wine, a few tablespoons of orange liquor (like Grand Marnier), one lemon, and a handful of basil sprigs for garnishing.

To start, pour the wine into a 9×13 baking dish, and allow it to freeze overnight (at least eight hours). Then, toss the hulled, quartered strawberries, along with the sugar and orange liquor, into a blender and let it sit for about five minutes, until the sugar is dissolved. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend for less than one minute. Pour, garnish, and serve!

“This frosty pink drink is the ultimate refreshing summer sipper!” De Laurentiis writes.

A close second, though, is Ina Garten’s Frozen Paloma.

Also pink, frozen, and refreshing, the Barefoot Contessa’s Frozen Palomas combines white tequila (Casamigos, FTW!) with freshly squeezed ruby red grapefruit juice, freshly squeezed lime juice, and simple syrup for a delicious summer treat.

Get the full frose recipe at Giadzy and the full Frozen Paloma recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

