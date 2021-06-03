Fight the Cramps & Bloating With Weelicious’ PMS Smoothie

The debilitating cramps. The vicious mood swings. The spending an entire Sunday afternoon laying in the fetal position while binging Real Housewives, wondering if the Midol you popped will ever kick in. PMS sucks, and when we eat the wrong foods, like that coveted bag of salty potato chips, it only amplifies those unwelcome symptoms. But eat the right foods, like those rich in vitamins, fiber and minerals, and you can actually combat PMS. Enter the PMS smoothie, the easiest way to load up on good-for-you, PMS-fighting ingredients — and Catherine McCord of popular food blog Weelicious‘ is super easy to make.

Weelicious’ PMS Smoothie supposedly not only helps fight the bloating, cramps and irritability that comes with shark week, but it’s also incredibly easy to make. The rich, tropical smoothie is a delicious mix of Greek yogurt (a great source of calcium, which helps combat PMS symptoms), pumpkin seeds (rich in magnesium and manganese, which can help with the bloating and irritability, respectively), bananas (rich in potassium, which also helps with bloating and cramping), pineapple (also a good source of manganese), and turmeric (which helps with inflammation).

To make the smoothie, you’ll gather all the aforementioned ingredients, as well as a carrot and your milk of choice, and puree in a blender until smooth. Garnish with a pineapple slice for style, and drink!

“When you have your period, your body needs vitamin-rich foods with calcium, magnesium and vitamin D like pineapple, Greek yogurt and pumpkin seeds, all of which star in this smoothie,” McCord writes.

And when you’ve finished your PMS Smoothie?

“A healthy diet full of a variety of fruits, vegetables, foods rich in omega-3 fatty foods such as fish, whole grains, and lean meats are best while you have your period,” Lisa M. Valle, DO, gynecologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, tells SheKnows.

Get the full PMS Smoothie recipe at Weelicious.

