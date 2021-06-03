How to Make the Creamy Lemonade That’s Going Viral on TikTok

It’s easy to understand why lemonade is a summer staple. There’s nothing more enjoyable and refreshing on a hot day than a big tall glass of ice-cold lemonade and there are a hundred different ways to make it. It’s great spiked with your favorite liquor, with some fresh berries added to it and now, thanks to TikTok, we know that it’s also delicious when you add one secret ingredient to make it creamy.

I’ll admit when I first heard the words “creamy lemonade” I wasn’t convinced I would get on board with this trend. The name made it sound like people were just adding cream to lemonade and that sounded like a curdled nightmare but in reality, it’s a delicious treat that’s about to become your new summer go-to.

So what’s the secret ingredient? Sweetened condensed milk. So simple! To make creamy lemonade, all you need to do is juice about six lemons and combine the lemon juice with one can of sweetened condensed milk, 1/4 cup sugar and around one and a half quarts of water. Mix all of these ingredients together in a pitcher and your creamy lemonade is ready to be enjoyed!

Just like regular lemonade, you can jazz this summery drink up any way you like. Lots of TikTok users seem to enjoy muddling fresh strawberries or raspberries into their recipes while others have made boozy versions by adding vodka or tequila. The possibilities are endless!

I gave this recipe a whirl last night and taste-wise, this is pretty similar to your standard lemonade. It does feel a little heavier or more indulgent with the added sweetened condensed milk but who doesn’t love an indulgent summertime treat? The only part I would maybe skip next time is the extra sugar. Because it’s not getting cooked into a simple syrup, it doesn’t fully dissolve into the lemonade. If you want the extra sweetness, I’d suggest adding some simple syrup or just a little extra sweetened condensed milk.

